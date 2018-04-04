Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl!

Top Stories
Tyrese and his wife Samantha are expecting a baby girl!

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” the 39-year-old actor told People. “It’s unbelievable.”

“There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” Tyrese said of Samantha‘s mom. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha added. “There was a lot that happened last year — everyone is aware of that — and so to have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’“

Congrats to the happy couple, who have been married for over a year. Tyrese has a daughter, Shayla, 10, from a previous relationship.
