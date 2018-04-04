Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 6 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and six players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The sixth episode, entitled “Gotta Risk it For the Biscuit,” begins with a surprising start with Michael: he finds a hidden immunity idol, originally crafted by Ozzy on Survivor: Micronesia.

Who went home during Survivor?

Naviti and Yanuya win the reward challenge. Kellyn is sent to Ghost Island. Yanuya and Malolo win the immunity challenge later in the episode, sending Naviti to tribal council.

There are four votes for Bradley, and one vote for Libby.

And the seventh person out is…

Bradley Kleihege, 26