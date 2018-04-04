Zazie Beetz Understands Why Celebrities Have Entourages After 'Atlanta' Success

Zazie Beetz made her late-night debut on last night’s (April 3) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers!

The 26-year-old actress gave a very special gift to Seth for his two kids, talks about filming Atlanta and what it’s like being recognized by fans of the show.

“When we were shooting the first season nobody knew what we were doing at all. And now with the second one…,” Zazie told Seth. “I went to Afropunk in Atlanta, which I really didn’t even realize is the demographic for the show, but then it was like every two minutes someone was like ‘oh my god’. It was really overwhelming and I kind of felt like I got why people have like entourages.”

Zazie also talks about growing up in Germany, how Deadpool has increased her profile internationally and how she got her first acting role as a chicken – Watch below!



Zazie Beetz Understands Why Celebrities Have Entourages

Zazie Beetz Talks About Growing Up in Germany