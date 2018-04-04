Zoe Kravitz Finds Respite in This Unexpected Location!

Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 10:05 am

Zoe Kravitz looks so stunning on the cover of InStyle magazine’s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 13.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On where she finds respite: “Steam rooms are, like, my favorite places ever…if I’m traveling or feeling shitty physically, that’s usually the first thing I do.”

On the beauty of tattoos: “I think the fact that they’re permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing. It’s a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they’re beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like…that’s where you were at that time.”

On the strength she found in her co-stars of Big Little Lies: “They’ve really become a big support system for me, and I hope I’ve done the same for them. Before we knew we were coming back for a second season, we kept in touch – group texts and emails and stuff like that. And I’ve spoken to [co-star] Reese [Witherspoon], who’s become one of my dearest friends, about so many aspects in my life.”

FYI: Zoe is wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

For more from Zoe, visit InStyle.com.
Credit: Anthony Maule/InStyle
