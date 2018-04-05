A$AP Rocky Performs Movie-Like Medley of 'A$AP Forever' & 'Distorted Records' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

A$AP Rocky just brought his new music to life in a really cool way!

The 29-year-old rapper performed “A$AP Forever” and “Distorted Records” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 4).

The performance was a visual treat, featuring the rapper turning the stage into a mini-movie as he performed the two tracks.

Rocky also released “A$AP Forever” that same night. A video will accompany the release on April 5 at 1 PM EST. Rocky is set to release his third studio album, which is reportedly finished and coming soon.

Watch his performance below!