Abbi Jacobson & ASAP Rocky Team Up Against The Roots in 'Password' - Watch Here!

Abbi Jacobson and A$AP Rocky share a big laugh while teaming up in an epic game of Password on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Broad City star and the 29-year-old rapper faced off against The Roots‘ Questlove and Tarik Trotter in the game while Jimmy served as moderator as they had to use one word clues to guess words.

Abbi also sat on the couch and gushed to Jimmy about her love of Mike Myers, including how she used to report news at school as SNL‘s Linda Richman from the Coffee Talk sketches, and explains how she tried to sneak her greeting cards into MoMA.



Password with Abbi Jacobson and A$AP Rocky

Click inside to watch the rest of Abbi Jacobson’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Abbi Jacobson Confronted Geraldo Rivera for Stealing at Anthropologie