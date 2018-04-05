Abbi Jacobson & ASAP Rocky Team Up Against The Roots in 'Password' - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 12:49 pm

Abbi Jacobson and A$AP Rocky share a big laugh while teaming up in an epic game of Password on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Broad City star and the 29-year-old rapper faced off against The RootsQuestlove and Tarik Trotter in the game while Jimmy served as moderator as they had to use one word clues to guess words.

Abbi also sat on the couch and gushed to Jimmy about her love of Mike Myers, including how she used to report news at school as SNL‘s Linda Richman from the Coffee Talk sketches, and explains how she tried to sneak her greeting cards into MoMA.


Password with Abbi Jacobson and A$AP Rocky

Photos: NBC
