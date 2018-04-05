Amal Clooney Steps Out in Style on the Way to Work in NYC

Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018

Amal Clooney is looking stylish while getting to work.

The international law and human rights barrister was spotted making her way out on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

Amal looked stylish in a brown jacket, black shirt and tan plaid pants.

She certainly has plenty of work ahead of her: she recently joined the legal team to free two jailed jounalists in Myanmar.

“I have reviewed the case file and it is clear beyond doubt that the two journalists are innocent and should be released immediately,” she said upon taking on the case.
Photos: BACKGRID
