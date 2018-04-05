'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Who's Singing with the Top 24!

American Idol celebrity duets are coming next week!

The full list of celebs taking the stage with the top 24 contestants for the season has been revealed, and it’s a great lineup.

If you don’t know, on Monday (April 9), 12 of the top 24 will take the stage with a celeb entertainer to sing a duet. On Monday (April 16), the remaining 12 contestants will take the stage once again with a whole new crop of celeb entertainers.

Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll have live coverage of the nights!

Click through the slideshow to see the celeb entertainers taking the stage on American Idol with the contestants…