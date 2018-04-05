Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Fat Shamers While She Gains Weight for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway does not want to hear any fat-shaming.

The 35-year-old Oscar winning actress posted a video to her Instagram account of her working out at the gym.

Anne included the caption, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx”

She added, “PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ but copyright said. Continued peace xx”