Thu, 05 April 2018 at 12:50 pm

Ariel Winter Steps Out in a Black Dress to Do Some Shopping!

Ariel Winter Steps Out in a Black Dress to Do Some Shopping!

Ariel Winter is looking chic while shopping!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted heading to greeting card shop Papyrus on Wednesday (April 4) in Studio City, Calif.

Ariel looked cool and fashionable in a short black dress, matching zip-up ankle boots and a black leather Saint Laurent bag.

Ariel recently shared a cute Easter message for her fans. “Soooo… Happy Easter from our actual Easter Bunny!” she captioned an adorable picture of her rabbit. “#BabsBunBun #thisisus #nottheshow #iliterallymeanthisisus @levi_meaden.”
