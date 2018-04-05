Top Stories
Jeffrey Dean Morgan &amp; Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 12:23 pm

BTS Release 'Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder' Video - Watch Now!

BTS Release 'Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder' Video - Watch Now!

BTS are teasing a new era out of nowhere!

The super popular South Korean troupe surprised their loyal A.R.M.Y. with a nine minute visual on Thursday (April 5), called Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The boys only just released their third Japanese album, Face Yourself, earlier in the week! Their last Korean album, Love Yourself: Her, was released in September.

The video was directed by YongSeok Choi. Fans have already begun analyzing the dramatic video’s meaning. There’s also a preview of a new song included!

Watch the exciting teaser below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Music, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr