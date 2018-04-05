BTS Release 'Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder' Video - Watch Now!

BTS are teasing a new era out of nowhere!

The super popular South Korean troupe surprised their loyal A.R.M.Y. with a nine minute visual on Thursday (April 5), called Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder.

The boys only just released their third Japanese album, Face Yourself, earlier in the week! Their last Korean album, Love Yourself: Her, was released in September.

The video was directed by YongSeok Choi. Fans have already begun analyzing the dramatic video’s meaning. There’s also a preview of a new song included!

Watch the exciting teaser below!