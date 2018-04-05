Busy Philipps Responds to Criticism of Instagram Post from 10th Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Busy Philipps looks beautiful on the cover of The Cut‘s April 2018 issue. She opened up to the mag about the backlash that she received for an Instagram post she put up on the 10th anniversary of her late friend Heath Ledger‘s death.

The actress flew to her BFF Michelle Williams‘ side to be with her on the sad day. She posted an intimate photo of her and Michelle, which she captioned, “It’s ok.”

“I think some people felt like I was being exploitative,” Busy said about the post. “I’ve never even really spoken about [Ledger’s death], because I never would want to have it be misconstrued in that way, but it was the ten-year anniversary, and…”

“It’s just been a long ten years, you know?” Busy continued while starting to cry. “That anniversary just brought up a lot of… I can’t believe it’s been ten years. I was pregnant with Birdie. I had seen him a couple months earlier, and you know, [Williams and Ledger] were broken up. I’ve never talked about it. I’ve never shared it, because I’m hyper protective of [Williams] and her daughter. But I also think … I think it’s okay. Everyone’s allowed to have their own feelings about something that happens.”

Michelle told the mag that she doesn’t look at Busy‘s Instagram page (as she doesn’t have social media). “I trust her judgment implicitly,” she said.

