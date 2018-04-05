Cardi B Hints at Addressing Pregnancy Rumors on New Album

Cardi B is addressing those pregnancy rumors for the first time…kind of.

During a recent interview with Apple Music, the 25-year-old rapper teased that fans are going to have to listen to her upcoming album Invasion of Privacy to find out if the pregnancy rumors are true.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” Cardi B said. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

Since announcing her engagement to Migos member Offset back in 2017, rumors have been swirling that Cardi is expecting the couple’s first child, but the two have stayed mum.

“I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more,” Cardi continued. “If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”

Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy drops tonight!