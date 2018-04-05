Casey Affleck's 'Manchester By the Sea' Director Says He Was 'Treated Abominably' During #MeToo Movement

Kenneth Lonergan is coming to the defense of Casey Affleck.

The Manchester by the Sea director shared in a recent interview that he believes the 42-year-old Oscar winning actor was treated harshly in the wake of the #MeToo Movement.

“I couldn’t be more all for the #MeToo movement and I couldn’t feel more strongly that he’s been treated abominably,” Kenneth told Variety. “It’s not good for anybody … People really don’t know what they are talking about, I’m afraid. And I’m afraid they are doing it in the name of a very good cause.”

Casey has faced allegations of sexual assault in the past, and accusations of inappropriate behavior on the set of I’m Still Here have resurfaced in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Due to the backlash he was facing from the movement, Casey decided to back out of presenting the Best Actress award at the 2018 Oscars, which is standard tradition for the previous year’s Best Actor winner.