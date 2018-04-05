Chloe Moretz Models for Jimmy Choo in Palm Springs!

Chloe Moretz is putting her chic style on display in a new fashion shoot for Jimmy Choo!

The 21-year-old actress modeled the brand’s shoes and bags while hanging out poolside at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

“Growing up in LA, we’ve gone to Palm Springs since I was young. I love the history attached to this small desert oasis,” Chloe said about spending time in the vacation spot.

“Jimmy Choo to me feels like a brand that has always made me feel flirty and sexy, while still being comfortable in myself. My Jimmy Choo’s have always been the perfect accessory to make my outfits uniquely me, be it for a red carpet event or Thanksgiving dinner,” she added about the brand.

