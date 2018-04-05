Conor McGregor in Police Custody After Attacking Bus Injuring Fellow UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor has turned himself into the New York Police Department after he attacked a bus at a UFC event.

The 29-year-old UFC champion was caught on camera smashing a bus window in a confrontation that reportedly left a fellow UFC fighter cut and bloodied while attending a UFC media day event on Thursday afternoon (April 5) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

“Champion UFC fighter Conor McGregor is in custody and is at the NYPD’s 78th precinct where he is expected to be charged with assault following an incident in Brooklyn, New York, according to two senior New York City law enforcement officials,” NBC News tweeted.

Conor and members of his entourage were videoed throwing several objects including a dolly and guardrail at the bus carrying UFC fighters, shattering the windows and injuring two fighters.

UFC President Dana White spoke with ESPN, calling Conor’s actions “disgusting.”

“They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies,” Dana said in a statement. “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company.”

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs, or what his deal is,” Dana added. “But to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who has a baby, he just had a kid. This is how you’re acting? You have a son at home.”