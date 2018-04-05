Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan & More Disney Stars Reunite at Hayley Kiyoko's Release Party!

This is one amazing Disney Channel reunion!

Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Debby Ryan, Matthew Scott Montgomery and Alyson Stoner all reunited for one fun Disney Channel family moment together to celebrate Hayley Kiyoko‘s release party for her new album, Expectations.

“Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion,” Matthew captioned the cute reunion pic.

The group of actors starred in beloved classics like Camp Rock, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, So Random!, Sonny With A Chance, The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie.

