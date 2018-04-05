Top Stories
Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 3:10 pm

Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan & More Disney Stars Reunite at Hayley Kiyoko's Release Party!

Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan & More Disney Stars Reunite at Hayley Kiyoko's Release Party!

This is one amazing Disney Channel reunion!

Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Debby Ryan, Matthew Scott Montgomery and Alyson Stoner all reunited for one fun Disney Channel family moment together to celebrate Hayley Kiyoko‘s release party for her new album, Expectations.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion,” Matthew captioned the cute reunion pic.

The group of actors starred in beloved classics like Camp Rock, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, So Random!, Sonny With A Chance, The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie.

Check out the pic below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @matthew_scott_montgomery
Posted to: Alyson Stoner, Cole Sprouse, Debby Ryan, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko, Matthew Scott Montgomery

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr