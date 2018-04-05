Dwayne Johnson, Malin Akerman, & Joe Manganiello Premiere 'Rampage' in LA!

Dwayne Johnson and co-star Malin Akerman buddy up on the red carpet as they hit the premiere of their new movie Rampage on Wednesday night (April 4) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Jumanji actor was joined at the premiere by his 16-year-old daughter Simone, while the 39-year-old Billions actress brought boyfriend Jack Donnelly.

Also stepping out for the premiere was fellow Rampage star Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara – who had some fun posing with the giant gorilla statue on the red carpet!

Rampage hits theaters on April 20 – and you can watch the trailer here!

