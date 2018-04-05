Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018

Emily Blunt Says She's 'Closer' To Hubby John Krasinski After Working on 'A Quiet Place' Together!

Emily Blunt keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the red carpet at the special screening of her latest film A Quiet Place held at the Curzon Soho on Thursday (April 5) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress was accompanied at the event by her hubby, co-star and director John Krasinski, as well as their mini co-star Noah Jupe.

“Everyone was like, ‘You’re gonna be divorced by the end,’” Emily told Time about working with John. “Actually, we’re closer.”

“Not to mention all the stuff I put her through in the movie. I needed her to really want to do that,” John added. “She was so unbelievably good that it literally took the air out of the room. As soon as I called ‘cut,’ she was like, ‘What’s for lunch today?’”
Credit: John Phillips; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe

