Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 4:05 pm

Emma Roberts Rocks Pink Hair on the Set of New Movie 'Paradise Hills'!

Emma Roberts is rocking a whole new look!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her new movie Paradise Hills on Thursday (April 5) in Barcelona, Spain.

This is the first time we’ve seen Emma with this hair style! She was previously spotted in Barcelona beginning production on the movie.

The movie is about a mysterious boarding school that perfectly reforms wayward girls to fit their surroundings’ exact desires. Emma plays the part of Uma alongside Milla Jovovich, Eiza Gonzalez, Alfie Allen and Awkwafina.
Photos: BACKGRID
