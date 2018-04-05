Georgie Flores Looks Chic at #BarneysShoeStories Campaign Launch in Beverly Hills!

Georgie Flores is celebrating her fabulous style!

The 21-year-old Famous in Love actress attended the #BarneysShoeStories launch on Wednesday (April 4) at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event was co-hosted by Nicole Yoone and Zolee Griggs. The three emerging LA-based talents curated looks around their favorite shoes, sharing how they dress from the shoe up.

Shoe designer Gianvito Rossi, Perrey Reeves, Katelyn Tarver, Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, Amber Stevens, Salem Mitchell, Jane Kim, Tiarra Person, Ohkemo, Brittany Seymour, Angie Sims and Barbara Guggenheim were all in attendance.

Gianvito also signed sketches of his classic designs.

For more about the campaign, visit TheWindow.com.