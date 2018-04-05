Top Stories
Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 2:48 pm

Georgie Flores Looks Chic at #BarneysShoeStories Campaign Launch in Beverly Hills!

Georgie Flores is celebrating her fabulous style!

The 21-year-old Famous in Love actress attended the #BarneysShoeStories launch on Wednesday (April 4) at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Georgie Flores

The event was co-hosted by Nicole Yoone and Zolee Griggs. The three emerging LA-based talents curated looks around their favorite shoes, sharing how they dress from the shoe up.

Shoe designer Gianvito Rossi, Perrey Reeves, Katelyn Tarver, Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, Amber Stevens, Salem Mitchell, Jane Kim, Tiarra Person, Ohkemo, Brittany Seymour, Angie Sims and Barbara Guggenheim were all in attendance.

Gianvito also signed sketches of his classic designs.

For more about the campaign, visit TheWindow.com.
Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty Images
