Thu, 05 April 2018 at 11:30 am
Here's What Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Had to Say About Dating Rumors After Those Kissing Photos
- Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were questioned about their relationship after photos emerged of them kissing – TMZ
- Is this athlete joining DWTS?! – Just Jared Jr
- Is this Kate Middleton‘s due date? – Lainey Gossip
- Why didn’t Sammi Sweetheart want to be part of the Jersey Shore reboot? – TooFab
- Harry Potter fans are going to want to read this! – MTV
- John Krasinski answered the most pressing of Internet questions – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet