Hugh Jackman Joins Rita Ora & Chloe Sevigny at MontBlanc Event in NYC

Hugh Jackman is all smiles as he arrives at the 75th Anniversary of Le Petit Prince hosted by Montblanc on Wednesday night (April 4) at the World Trade Center Observatory in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit and red tie as he was joined on the red carpet by Rita Ora.

Other stars at the event included Chloe Sevigny, Milla Jovovich and husband Paul W.S. Anderson, Lucky Blue Smith, and Diego Boneta.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

