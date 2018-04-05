Is There a 'Blockers' End Credits Scene?

The new comedy movie Blockers is in theaters this weekend and if you’re seeing it, make sure to stick around for the post-credits scene!

The scene pops up just seconds after the credits begin to roll, so you’ll most likely catch it. There’s nothing that happens at the very end, so you can leave once the scene is over.

SPOILERS BELOW! Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens…

In the scene, you see John Cena naked and blindfolded in his kitchen, playing a sex game with his wife the way Austin’s parents did when the trio broke into their house. Right as the couple finds each other and embraces, their daughter walks into the house and screams at the sight of them naked.

