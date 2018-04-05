Is There 'A Quiet Place' End Credits Scene?

A Quiet Place hits theaters at midnight and the John Krasinski-directed film is a horror thriller from start to finish.

We can confirm that there is nothing after the credits, so you can definitely leave your seat once the credits start rolling.

If you don’t know, John wrote, directed, and starred in the film, which also stars his wife Emily Blunt! They play parents in a family of four who must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds play their children in the film.

Be sure to check out A Quiet Place, which is getting great reviews, in theaters tonight.