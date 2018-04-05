Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 6:59 pm

Isao Takahata Dead - Studio Ghibli Co-Founder & Director Dies at 82

Isao Takahata has sadly died at the age of 82, according to Yahoo! Japan.

The director co-founded Studio Ghibli alongside Hayao Miyazaki back in 1985.

He directed several notable films, including The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Pom Poko, Only Yesterday and Grave Of The Fireflies. He also did music direction for Kiki’s Delivery Service.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2015 Oscars.

He worked in both TV and film since the 1960s in Japan.

Our thoughts are with Isao‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
