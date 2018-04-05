Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her & Her Son James Knight

Jaime King has broken her silence on the terrifying act of violence that occurred against her, her four-year-old son James Knight, and her friend Judit Balogh on Wednesday (April 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress wrote a note to her fans, thanking them for support and noting that many of the facts that have been released are not accurate.

Click inside to read the entire note written by Jaime King about the violent act she endured…

Jaime King’s Instagram Note

Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love we have received since yesterday’s attack.

James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual’s brutal attack, which is terrifying.

The news that has been released has been inaccurate to the level of sustained violence and intent of this act. I’m incredibly grateful to the Beverly Hills PD, Officer Alexander Duncan, Officer Krug, Officer Bromley, and Chief Sandra Spagnoli who rushed to our aid and have been supportive through the entire ordeal, and the bystanders who stepped to help, specifically Amit Carmen, Rosette Sharma, Ryan Stranger, and a mom named Bobbi. I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack, I’m saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help. My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn’t catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. I encourage all women and men to arm themselves with the skill of self-defense training, I promise you will never know when you might need to use it.

Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they require. I believe strongly in our Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and our Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and know they will not only continue to work to change the status quo but also dedicate themselves to these issues that permeate California.

I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary.

Jaime