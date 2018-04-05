Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 12:37 am

Jay-Z Shares 'The Most Beautiful Thing' Blue Ivy Said to Him While Heading to School

Jay-Z Shares 'The Most Beautiful Thing' Blue Ivy Said to Him While Heading to School

Jay-Z is opening up about an adorable recent interaction with his six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The rapper makes an appearance on an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman airing on Friday (April 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blue Ivy Carter

In a preview of the upcoming interview, Jay-Z discusses a recent interaction he had with Blue.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school…I just hear a little voice [say], ‘Dad, I didn’t like the way you told me to get in the car the way you told me’ — she’s six — ‘It hurt my feelings.’”

“That was the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,” Jay exclaimed.

Watch below!
Photos: Getty Images
