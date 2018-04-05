Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 12:43 am

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus at 'Rampage' Premiere!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus at 'Rampage' Premiere!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan made it a family affair at the premiere of his new movie!

The 51-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his wife Hilarie Burton and their 8-year-old son Gus at the Rampage premiere on Wednesday night (April 4) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Back in February, the couple welcomed their daughter George!

Also stepping out for the premiere was Jeff‘s co-star Naomie Harris along with Alexandra Daddario and Terry Crews who was joined by his kids Wynfrey, 13, and Isaiah, 11.

Rampage hits theaters on April 20 – and you can watch the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of the stars attending the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 01
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 02
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 03
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 04
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 05
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 06
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 07
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 08
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 09
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 10
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 11
jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton make rare appearance with son gus at rampage 12

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Celebrity Babies, Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Naomie Harris, Terry Crews

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr