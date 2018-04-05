Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus at 'Rampage' Premiere!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan made it a family affair at the premiere of his new movie!

The 51-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his wife Hilarie Burton and their 8-year-old son Gus at the Rampage premiere on Wednesday night (April 4) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Back in February, the couple welcomed their daughter George!

Also stepping out for the premiere was Jeff‘s co-star Naomie Harris along with Alexandra Daddario and Terry Crews who was joined by his kids Wynfrey, 13, and Isaiah, 11.

Rampage hits theaters on April 20 – and you can watch the trailer here!

