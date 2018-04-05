Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 10:59 pm

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston is back and looking so refreshed!

The 49-year-old newly single actress looked gorgeous as she went makeup-free while wearing glasses, a leather jacket, army-green pants, and brown suede booties for her trip to the salon on Thursday afternoon (April 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This is one of the first times the 49-year-old actress has been spotted out since announcing her split from husband of 2 years Justin Theroux back in February.

Last week, it was reported that Jen was spending time with a couple of her close famous friends in Tahiti.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

