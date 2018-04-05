Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 1:48 am

Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Bright Blue Hair in NYC

Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Bright Blue Hair in NYC

Jenny McCarthy flashes a smile as she makes her way out of the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress/radio talk show host showed off her bright blue hair while going business chic in a black blazer and skirt as she left her meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenny McCarthy

The following day, Jenny was spotted in a black trench coat as she left her hotel to do some shopping around the city.

Jenny first debuted her bright, blue hair at the 2018 Grammys back in January.
Just Jared on Facebook
jenny mccarthy shows off bright blue hair in nyc 01
jenny mccarthy shows off bright blue hair in nyc 02
jenny mccarthy shows off bright blue hair in nyc 03
jenny mccarthy shows off bright blue hair in nyc 04
jenny mccarthy shows off bright blue hair in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jenny McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr