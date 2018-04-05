Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Bright Blue Hair in NYC

Jenny McCarthy flashes a smile as she makes her way out of the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress/radio talk show host showed off her bright blue hair while going business chic in a black blazer and skirt as she left her meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenny McCarthy

The following day, Jenny was spotted in a black trench coat as she left her hotel to do some shopping around the city.

Jenny first debuted her bright, blue hair at the 2018 Grammys back in January.