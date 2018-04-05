Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna &amp; the Kardashians

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna & the Kardashians

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 9:50 am

'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now - Check Out Photos From Season 1 & Today!

Next Slide »

'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now - Check Out Photos From Season 1 & Today!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is premiering tonight, and we’re taking a look back at the cast…then and now.

The show sees the return of cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

This season on MTV, Sammi Sweetheart decided not to participate, but she’s included in our before and after as well.

If you don’t know, season one of Jersey Shore premiered back in 2009.

Click through the slideshow to see the cast of Jersey Shore back in 2010, as well as their most recent photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Deena Cortese, Jersey Shore, JWoww, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr