'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now - Check Out Photos From Season 1 & Today!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is premiering tonight, and we’re taking a look back at the cast…then and now.

The show sees the return of cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

This season on MTV, Sammi Sweetheart decided not to participate, but she’s included in our before and after as well.

If you don’t know, season one of Jersey Shore premiered back in 2009.

Click through the slideshow to see the cast of Jersey Shore back in 2010, as well as their most recent photos…