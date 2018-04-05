'Jersey Shore' Cast Visit NYC's Z100 Ahead Of 'Family Vacation' Premiere!

Snooki is all smiles while striking a pose at The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at the Z100 Studio on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

The 30-year-old reality star joined her cast mates Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino as they promoted the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series premiere, which is tonight (April 5) on MTV at 8/7c.

Snooki recently revealed she might not be back for season two because of her hubby Jionni LaValle and their two kids: son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3.

Watch their full interview on Z100 below…



Jersey Shore Cast on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Elvis Duran Show