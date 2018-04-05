Top Stories
Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 3:40 pm

'Jersey Shore' Cast Visit NYC's Z100 Ahead Of 'Family Vacation' Premiere!

'Jersey Shore' Cast Visit NYC's Z100 Ahead Of 'Family Vacation' Premiere!

Snooki is all smiles while striking a pose at The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at the Z100 Studio on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

The 30-year-old reality star joined her cast mates Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino as they promoted the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series premiere, which is tonight (April 5) on MTV at 8/7c.

Snooki recently revealed she might not be back for season two because of her hubby Jionni LaValle and their two kids: son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3.

Watch their full interview on Z100 below…


Jersey Shore Cast on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Elvis Duran Show
