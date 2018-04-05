Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 1:38 am

John Cena Brings Attention to a Very Serious Epidemic on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

John Cena Brings Attention to a Very Serious Epidemic on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

John Cena is speaking out about something very important!

The 40-year-old wrestler and Blockers actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (April 4).

John, who has previously participated in PSAs about diversity as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is now part of a new PSA bringing attention to an epidemic that is plaguing our country. It is very serious, and you may be part of the problem.

Watch him explain in this very important PSA below!
