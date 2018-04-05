John Cena Has Epic Response To Dwayne Johnson's Trash Talk on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

We think it’s safe to say that John Cena verbally chokeslammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Wednesday night’s (April 4) episode on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 40-year-old former WWE star visited the late-night show to promote his new comedy, Blockers, and was asked about Dwayne‘s comments on the show from the previous day.

“When you do see him, just send him my love and I know he’ll be on the show. And say, ‘Listen, DJ always wants to remind you that if he ever acts up, I will knock his teeth so far down his throat that he’ll stick a toothbrush up his a** to brush it,’” Dwayne said in his statement from the night before.

“I’m not gonna take that!” John shouted, before joking, “Listen up Dwayne Johnson, if that is your real name. Everybody around the world knows that your first name is ‘T’ and your last name is ‘Herock.’ You just pronounce it all stupid and that gets me even more pissed off.”

Watch the full interview below…



John Cena’s Epic Response to Dwayne Johnson’s Threat

Click inside to watch the rest of John Cena’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



John Cena’s Dad Pretended to Be Him