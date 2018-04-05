John Mayer Joins 'Full House' Stars at Beverly Hills Film Festival!

John Mayer is all smiles he steps out for the opening night celebrations of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival on Wednesday night (April 4) at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old singer stepped out the support pal Bob Saget at the premiere of his new movie Benjamin – which he directed.

Also supporting Bob at the premiere were his Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and dad-to-be John Stamos.

