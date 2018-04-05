Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 1:12 am

John Mayer Joins 'Full House' Stars at Beverly Hills Film Festival!

John Mayer Joins 'Full House' Stars at Beverly Hills Film Festival!

John Mayer is all smiles he steps out for the opening night celebrations of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival on Wednesday night (April 4) at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old singer stepped out the support pal Bob Saget at the premiere of his new movie Benjamin – which he directed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer

Also supporting Bob at the premiere were his Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and dad-to-be John Stamos.

10+ pictures inside of the stars attending the film fest…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, John Mayer, John Stamos

