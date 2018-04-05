Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supports Berggruen Institute's Unfolding Cities Panel!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all smiles as he poses for a photograph while attending the Berggruen Institute’s “Unfolding Cities” panel discussion held at the Bradbury Building on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was just in attendance to support the conversion all about urban future in science and fiction.

The panel included speakers Craig Hodgetts, Hannah Landecker, Nicolas Berggruen, Jingfang Hao, Ming Fung, and Lisa Joy. “Although you may not change the physical part of the city, if you change the neurosystem of the city, that makes the city a large organism. This is the huge transformation of people’s lives,” Sci-fi author Hao Jinfan expressed.