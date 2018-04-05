Top Stories
Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her &amp; Her Son

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 9:20 pm

Josh Hutcherson & Girlfriend Claudia Traisac Are Still Going Strong!

Josh Hutcherson and his longtime girlfriend Claudia Traisac share a cute moment together while grabbing their afternoon pick-me-up at Alfred’s Coffee on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

The couple is rarely spotted together and the last time we posted photos of them as a couple was a year and a half ago!

Josh and Claudia met while filming the movie Escobar: Paradise Lost, which was released in 2015.

Make sure to binge watch Josh‘s new show Future Man on Hulu if you haven’t seen it yet. All the episode are up now!
