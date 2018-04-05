Top Stories
Justin Bieber Steps Out for Breakfast With 'Cash Only' Khakis!

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Breakfast With 'Cash Only' Khakis!

Justin Bieber is making a fashion statement while heading to breakfast!

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar was seen making his way to breakfast on Thursday (April 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin flaunted his long locks while making his way to pick up food. He also rocked a pair of khakis that said “Cash Only” at his feet.

Justin recently opened up about his many tattoos on Instagram.

““If tattooed [sic] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very [sic] one!! Over a hundred hours of hart [sic] work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one,” he wrote.
