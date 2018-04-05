Justin Timberlake Reunites with Selfie Kid Two Months After Super Bowl 2018!

Justin Timberlake and Selfie Kid have reunited!

The 37-year-old entertainer met up with Ryan McKenna aka the “Super Bowl Selfie Kid” during his latest tour stop in Boston.

The 13-year-old fan became a viral sensation at the 2018 Super Bowl when he snapped a selfie with Justin during his Halftime Performance.

During his Man of the Woods tour stop in Boston on Wednesday (April 4), Justin invited Ryan backstage before the show to hang out with him and take another selfie.

“I went into Justin’s dressing room,” Ryan told NECN. “And he was like, ‘What’s up man?!’ And then we took another selfie. And then the Patriots players came in — Julian Edelman, which was so cool because I’m a huge Patriots fan.”

Check out the new selfie below!