Keri Russell Reflects on The End of 'The Americans' on 'Late Night'

Keri Russell hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Wednesday night (April 4) and reflected on the end of The Americans after six seasons.

“Personally, it was such a great job. It was a really really great job,” the 42-year-old actress told Seth. “I had so many life changes connected with it but at the same time we aren’t out of it yet. I’m still celebrating the fact that I’m out, I’m free. Like I feel like I just got out of school.”

Keri also talks about why she loves the show’s costumes and what it’s been like working with her partner, Matthew Rhys, on the series.

That same day, Keri was spotted making her way to dinner at the Waverly Inn after filming her appearance on Late Night.



