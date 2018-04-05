Top Stories
Kesha & Bob Dylan Reimagine Classic Songs for Same-Sex Couples

Kesha, Bob Dylan, and other artists have teamed up for a super cool reason!

They have all recorded new versions of some classic songs in hopes that same-sex couples will be able to use them as their wedding songs. The album, Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined, is streaming now on Spotify.

“If you look at the history of pop music, love songs have predominantly come from one heterosexual perspective,” Tom Murphy, a co-producer of Universal Love, told the New York Times. “If we view music as something that brings people together, shouldn’t these popular songs be open to everyone?”

Dylan recorded the song “She’s Funny That Way” using male pronouns and Kesha does a new rendition of Janis Joplin‘s “I Need a Woman to Love.” Also featured at St. Vincent, Kele Okereke, Valerie June, and Benjamin Gibbard.
