Kiernan Shipka Keeps Warm In Cute Coat While Filming 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka bundles up in a purple coat during a little downtime between scenes on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this week.

The 18-year-old actress joined co-stars Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair and Michelle Gomez in and around a movie theater to shoot new scenes for the upcoming Netflix series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ross Lynch

Earlier in the day, Kiernan and Ross were spotted holding hands and shooting some of their first scenes as Sabrina and Harvey in an alleyway.

The series will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

30+ pictures inside of Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and more on the Sabrina set…