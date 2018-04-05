Kris Jenner & Scott Disick Go to Lunch Together While Filming 'KUWTK'!

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are having lunch together!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars were spotted having lunch at the Lovis Restaurant on Thursday (April 5) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

Scott gave Kris a kiss on the cheek as they left the restaurant. Cameras were rolling for Keeping Up With The Kardashians while they dined together, so we’ll surely see this scene in an upcoming episode!

Kris looked stylish in sunglasses, a black caped top, black pants, black shoes and a burgundy Chanel handbag.