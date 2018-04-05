Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Stella Maxwell Amid Bogus Rumors About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are clearly going strong as a couple still!

The 27-year-old actress and the 27-year-old model were seen stepping out for a morning coffee and other errands on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

There have been rumors swirling this week that Kristen has been secretly reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, but they are obviously bogus reports!

Kristen and Stella were seen later that day picking up a Bonsai tree in the Los Feliz neighborhood.