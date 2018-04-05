Top Stories
Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her & Her Son

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 7:41 pm

Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Stella Maxwell Amid Bogus Rumors About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Stella Maxwell Amid Bogus Rumors About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are clearly going strong as a couple still!

The 27-year-old actress and the 27-year-old model were seen stepping out for a morning coffee and other errands on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

There have been rumors swirling this week that Kristen has been secretly reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, but they are obviously bogus reports!

Kristen and Stella were seen later that day picking up a Bonsai tree in the Los Feliz neighborhood.
