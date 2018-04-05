Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photos of 'Sleepy Stormi' During Afternoon Walk!

Stormi Webster is just too cute for words!

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (April 5) to share a couple shots of her 2-month-old daughter dozing off during their afternoon stroll.

“Walk w mommy & daddy,” the 20-year-old makeup mogul captioned one of the photos of Stormi as she and boyfriend Travis Scott take their daughter for a walk.

Over the weekend, Kylie shared tons of videos and photos from Stormi‘s first Easter while celebrating with her family!