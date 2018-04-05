Top Stories
Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 6:23 pm

Liam Hemsworth Grabs Breakfast with Miley Cyrus Before Hitting the Waves!

Liam Hemsworth Grabs Breakfast with Miley Cyrus Before Hitting the Waves!

Miley Cyrus makes her way back to her car after grabbing breakfast at Ollo restaurant with Liam Hemsworth on Thursday morning (April 5) in Malibu, Calif.

The engaged couple tried to keep a low profile in matching outfits consisting of a black baseball cap, gray sweater, and jeans for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsowrth

Later that afternoon, Liam slipped into a wetsuit as he hit the beach to do some solo surfing.

10+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth out and about in Malibu…
Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 01
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 02
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 03
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 04
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 05
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 06
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 07
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 08
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 09
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 10
liam hemsworth grabs breakfast with miley cyrus before hitting the waves 11

Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr