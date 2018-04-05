Liam Hemsworth Grabs Breakfast with Miley Cyrus Before Hitting the Waves!

Miley Cyrus makes her way back to her car after grabbing breakfast at Ollo restaurant with Liam Hemsworth on Thursday morning (April 5) in Malibu, Calif.

The engaged couple tried to keep a low profile in matching outfits consisting of a black baseball cap, gray sweater, and jeans for their outing.

Later that afternoon, Liam slipped into a wetsuit as he hit the beach to do some solo surfing.

