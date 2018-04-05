Top Stories
Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her & Her Son

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 10:51 pm

Lily Aldridge & Joan Smalls Grab Dinner in the Big Apple

Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls hit the town for dinner on Thursday night (April 5) in New York City.

The models had a full day of photo shoots and they wrapped the day with some girl time!

Lily was also spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday afternoon looking totally chic in an all-white outfit.

Also participating in the photo shoot with the models was their good friend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. We can’t wait to see all of the final photos!
Credit: Jackson Lee; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
