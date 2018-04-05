Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 1:35 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for a Photo Shoot Following Split With Boyfriend Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for a Photo Shoot Following Split With Boyfriend Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp is getting back to work!

The 18-year-old French-American actress and model was spotted on a photo shoot set on Wednesday (April 4) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

Lily posed in a sailor-inspired ensemble during the photo shoot, blending in naturally with the seaside location.

Lily is also partnering with Chanel
 as the face of their Rouge Coco Glass.

Lily and British model Ash Stymest called it quits after two years and unfollowed each other on social media as of earlier this week, as confirmed to Just Jared.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp

