Thu, 05 April 2018 at 9:14 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Battling Shingles, Says He's 'Quarantined' From Newborn Son

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Battling Shingles, Says He's 'Quarantined' From Newborn Son

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s migraine is a lot worse than he thought!

The 38-year-old Hamilton star took to Twitter on Wednesday (April 4) to complain about the “worst migraine” of his life.

The following day after getting checked out by a doctor, Lin-Manuel discovered he was actually battling from shingles.

“Hey, cool story This isn’t a migraine, it’s shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice,” Lin-Manuel tweeted along with a gif of the Phantom of the Opera.

Back in February, Lin-Manuel and wife Vanessa welcomed their second son together Francisco. The two are already parents to 3-year-old Sebastian.
Photos: Getty
